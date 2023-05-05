New Music DaBaby Brings the Heat on New EP 'Call Da Fireman' / 05.05.2023

DaBaby is back with a three-pack.

Just in time for summer, the Charlotte rapper brings the heat on his new bundle Call Da Fireman. The project features a trio of hard-hitting anthems that DaBaby promises will “get ya summer warmed up.”

The EP kicks off with the twerk anthem “Shake Sumn,” which went viral on TikTok. On “Ghetto Girls>>>>,” DaBaby reflects on the type of woman he wants over a sample of the Cash Money classic “Project Bitch.” It caps off with “Sellin Crack” featuring a fiery guest verse from Offset.

This marks the first release from DaBaby since his album Baby on Baby 2 in September, which debuted at No. 34 on the Billboard 200.

Expect even more vibes from DaBaby as the summer approaches.