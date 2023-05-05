Call Da Fireman

DaBaby Brings the Heat on New EP 'Call Da Fireman'

By Devin
  /  05.05.2023

DaBaby is back with a three-pack.

Just in time for summer, the Charlotte rapper brings the heat on his new bundle Call Da Fireman. The project features a trio of hard-hitting anthems that DaBaby promises will “get ya summer warmed up.”

The EP kicks off with the twerk anthem “Shake Sumn,” which went viral on TikTok. On “Ghetto Girls>>>>,” DaBaby reflects on the type of woman he wants over a sample of the Cash Money classic “Project Bitch.” It caps off with “Sellin Crack” featuring a fiery guest verse from Offset.

This marks the first release from DaBaby since his album Baby on Baby 2 in September, which debuted at No. 34 on the Billboard 200.

Expect even more vibes from DaBaby as the summer approaches.

New Music

TRENDING
News

Saweetie Flaunts Bikini Body During Philippines Vacation

She shared a series of stunning pics from her island getaway.
By Devin
05.04.2023
News

Kanye West Opens Yeezy Location Next Door to Adidas

He held his secret Yeezy fashion show in the new space.
By Devin
05.04.2023
News

Cardi B Shows Off Cooking Skills in Viral Spicy Bowl Challenge

Offset and Kulture gave Cardi’s concoction the taste test.
By Devin
05.03.2023
News

Met Gala 2023: See All the Looks From Fashion's Biggest Night

Follow our live coverage throughout the evening.
By Devin
05.01.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories