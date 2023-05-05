Doja Cat attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Doja Cat Reveals Skeleton Back Tattoo

By Devin
  05.05.2023

Doja Cat is going from cat to bat.

Fresh from her Met Gala appearance as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette, the “Say So” rapper has debuted a brand new tattoo, which features a bat skeleton and covers her entire back.

She shared a series of photos revealing her new ink from multiple angles, along with some words explaining the significance of bats.

“Bats often represent death in the sense of letting go of the old, and bringing in the new,” reads the passage. “They are symbols of transition, of initiation, and the start of a new beginning.”

The tattoo, which fans dubbed “Doja Bat,” was done by celebrity artist Mr. K of Bang Bang, who has done work for Justin Bieber and Rita Ora.

Doja’s fans defended her against the anticipated criticism. “I just know the illuminati conspiracy theories are gonna run wild with this,” wrote one, while another added, “The fact that she has to post the symbolic meaning so people won’t accuse her of devil worship is wild.”

This is the latest addition to Doja’s tattoo collection. She recently got a tattoo of a mythological creature on her arm, which was inspired by the 1665 edition of Fortunio Liceti’s “De Monstris.”

On Monday, Doja attended the Met Gala in a hand-beaded Oscar de La Renta hooded gown while channeling Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette with prosthetics.

