New Music Courtesy of Def Jam Records Armani White Enlists Denzel Curry, Fridayy, and More on New EP / 05.07.2023

Armani White had one of the biggest songs of 2022 with his TikTok-favorite, “BILLIE EILISH.” The new Def Jam Records signee is kicking off May with his debut EP, Road To Casablanco.

After a year of viral moments for the Philadephia native, it was all documented throughout this new project. The nine-track project features Fivio Foreign, Fridayy, Denzel Curry, and A$AP Ferg. Also, the well-rounded EP closes out with a fiery remix to his breakout hit “BILLIE EILISH” featuring Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, and rapper/host of “Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E. (who he sampled on the initial track).

Upon the arrival of his new project, he dropped a strong lyric/performance visual to his introspective record “PROUD OF ME.” The emotional track features Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Fridayy. The two rising stars dug deep within themselves to provide a record that should stick with fans forever.

With life changing drastically for them last year, it is great to see them connect on such a poignant record. “PROUD OF ME” is more akin to the music that Armani White supporters were accustomed to ahead of the success of “BILLIE EILISH” and the Denzel Curry-assisted smash “GOATED.”

Road to Casablanco proves White can flat-out rap, not just create commercial hits. His signature style, engagement with fans on social media, and charisma separate him from the pack. Moreover, his versatility as an emcee is evident, and he has the potential to be one of the new stars in hip hop.

With an RIAA Gold-certified record under his belt, the sky’s the limit for Def Jam’s new rap star. White is undoubtedly a student of the game. Therefore, his sample choices and homage to the greats before him have garnered him the support of some of the industry’s top icons. Although this is his major label debut, he is no rookie. If he keeps up this momentum, Joel Embiid won’t be the only MVP in Philadephia.