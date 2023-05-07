News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Image Chris Brown Takes the Stage at Usher's Festival Amidst Alleged Altercation / 05.07.2023

Chris Brown and Usher both grew up in the entertainment industry. Therefore, they have both been a part of moments that the general public may not be privy to. After an alleged altercation between the two after Brown’s surprise birthday party hosted by Usher, fans anxiously awaited more information.

After the initial reports of the squabble from Hollywood Unlocked, fans spent the following day speculating on the accuracy of the claims. Therefore, with a day filled with silence between the two parties, Usher’s Instagram story showing his unblemished face sent everyone into an uproar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Usher has always been known as a class act in the industry. With over 35 years of combined experience between the two, keeping a secret is not hard. With rumors looming and the potential for loss of money if either backed out of the show, both acts did what they needed to do.

Brown emerged on set and serenaded fans with his silky smooth vocals and vibrant dance moves. Moreover, Usher closed the Lovers & Friends Festival with an impressive performance directly following Brown.

📹 — Algumas cenas da performance do Chris Brown ontem, (6), no Festival “Lovers N Friends”, organizado pelo Usher. pic.twitter.com/Fg1ivGUPpH — Acesso Chris Brown  (@AcessoCB) May 7, 2023

So far, there have been no further reports on communication between Usher and Chris Brown. Truthfully, fans should not expect to hear anything else. It will be handled privately if reconciliation between the two R&B powerhouses is needed. Teyana Taylor has not posted anything on social media following the dispute between her and Brown.

TMZ reported that the initial heated conversation stemmed from a beef over a scrapped AMAs performance. Taylor backed out of the Michael Jackson tribute last minute ahead of the awards show. Brown has been harboring that beef and reportedly asked Taylor to leave the party when he saw her.