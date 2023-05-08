New Music Screenshot from SleazyWorld Go’s “Off The Court” video Polo G References Ja Morant in New SleazyWorld Go "Off The Court" Video / 05.08.2023

SleazyWorld Go has recruited Polo G for his latest collaboration, and the two decided to reference one of Ja Morant’s headline-garnering moments from earlier this year. Over the weekend, Sleazy dropped off his music video for “Off The Court” directed by Will Freeark. In the clip, Polo turns it up a notch during his verse as he recreates Morant’s pistol-flashing Instagram Live moment from the strip club while name-dropping him:

“Pull up, spin, hop out the car, he tried to run, he ain’t gettin’ too far, walk down on him, I got my stick in the club like Ja/ Fuck n**ga tweak in this b**ch, hollows eatin’ this s**t, yeah, I’m bound to open his head/ We throw up Bs, b**ch, lil’ foenem keep lettin’ off rounds, we only see red, go, go, green light, they won’t frontline on these nights/ We catch a n**ga in traffic, a shot to his top from the left make him lean right”

The “Sleazy Flow” artist’s last body of work was February’s Where The Shooters Be 2. That project boasted guest appearances from Lil Baby, G Herbo, Fredo Bang, PGF Nuk, and Rich The Kid across 26 total tracks. The debut installment was released in 2022 and housed fan-favorites like “Step 1” with Offset and “Troll Me.”

Polo G released his third studio LP, Hall of Fame, in June 2022. It housed collaborations with The Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, G Herbo, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, and more. The project was a commercial success, scoring him his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 143,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Be sure to check out SleazyWorld Go’s brand new “Off The Court” video featuring Polo G down below.