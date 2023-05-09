News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Ab-Soul To Teach Online Class About Writing And Emotion / 05.09.2023

Ab-Soul has been revered for his expertise in rhythm and flow since his music debut over a decade ago, and now, he is ready to teach his ways. Today (May 9), the Top Dawg Entertainment artist announced he will be leading an online class where he will share his gems. He has partnered up with Pendulum Ink to make it happen, and the exclusive class will be held on May 24 at 7 p.m. EST.

Participants will be able to learn from Soul himself about his special techniques, creative process, and how he has navigated his career from 2011 to now. Ten lucky attendees will also have the opportunity to directly ask the “DO BETTER” rapper a question about his artistry. Access to the online class can be purchased here.

Ab-Soul’s most recent album was 2022’s HERBERT, which consisted of 18 songs and contributions from Lance Skiiiwalker, Joey BADA$$, Zacari, Fre$h, Jhené Aiko, Big Sean, SiR, and more. So far, fans have been able to enjoy accompanying visuals for “DO BETTER,” “GANG’NEM,” “BUCKET,” “FOMF,” “IT BE LIKE THAT,” and “GOTTA RAP.”

In a previous interview, the Los Angeles rapper opened up about how his approach to creating HERBERT differed from his previous work. “It was challenging to simplify, and I wanted it to be an easy listen, because my last album in particular was very dense and very dark also… This time around, I just wanted it to feel good first, and I just wanted to be an instrument versus have it be about what I’m saying,” he said.

In related news, Ab-Soul is also set to hit the road this summer for his “The Intelligent Movement Tour.” The trek kicks off on June 2 in Toronto and will hit cities like Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more.