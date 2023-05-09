News Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff via Getty Images The Weeknd Reveals Next Project May Be His "Last Hurrah" With His Stage Name / 05.09.2023

It may be the end of an era for The Weeknd, but he’s doing it on his own terms. In a new interview with W Magazine published yesterday (May 8), the Platinum recording artist revealed he is going through a transitional phase right now and may retire his beloved stage name in the near future.

He began by reflecting on his dedication to his craft. “As The Weeknd, I’ve never skipped a concert. I’ve performed with the flu,” he said. “I’ll die on that stage.”

Then, he delved into his recent change of heart. “I’m going through a cathartic path right now,” the singer continued. “It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter. I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

The Toronto megastar concluded by assuring he is leaving nothing left unsaid. “The album I’m working on now is probably my last hurrah as The Weeknd. This is something that I have to do. As The Weeknd, I’ve said everything I can say,” he told the outlet.

At the top of 2022, the “True Colors” singer shared his Dawn FM project. The LP showcased a unique cast of features from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey. It also housed runaway hits like “Blinding Lights” and “Save Your Tears.”

In related news, The Weeknd made headlines in April thanks to his highly anticipated appearance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. He was a part of producer Metro Boomin’s set and performed six songs with him. Aside from that, he has been busy filming “The Idol,” his forthcoming series that is set to premiere on June 4 on Max.