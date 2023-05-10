News John Lamparski / Stringer via Getty Images Doja Cat Says 'Planet Her' And 'Hot Pink' Were "Cash Grabs": "Y'all Fell For It" / 05.10.2023

Doja Cat always has a way to keep her fans on their toes. Earlier this year, the Platinum-certified artist took to Twitter to share some details about her next album. She said her next release will be titled Hellmouth and stray from her pop sound to focus more on her rapping abilities.

However, last night (May 9), the 27-year-old Los Angeles native added onto her list of updates and also shared some honest thoughts about her previous bodies of work.

“Planet Her and Hot Pink were cash-grabs and y’all fell for it,” she wrote on Twitter. “Now I can go disappear somewhere and touch grass with my loved ones on an island while y’all weep for mediocre pop.”

She also retracted the title announcement she made back in March and replaced it with a new one. “It’s not called Hellmouth either. It’s called First of All, and yes, I’m announcing the album title right now,” she concluded.

Doja’s widely successful Planet Her originally made landfall in June 2021 and contained 14 genre-bending songs with features from Young Thug, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, JID, and SZA. The project peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 thanks to 109,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. Just before 2021 ended, a deluxe version of Planet Her arrived with five more tracks and new collaborations alongside Gunna and Eve.

Since then, the “Kiss Me More” singer has stayed active by delivering show-stealing guest verses on tracks like “SCOOP” by Lil Nas X, “I Like You (A Happier Song)” by Post Malone, “Freaky Deaky” by Tyga, “motive” by Ariana Grande, and more. She also released “Vegas,” which was the lead single from ELVIS (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack). Most recently, she delivered her own remix of SZA’s “Kill Bill” from her SOS album.