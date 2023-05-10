News Cover art for KAYTRANADA and Aminé’s ‘Kaytraminé’ album KAYTRANADA And Aminé Reveal ‘Kaytraminé’ Tracklist And Cover Art / 05.10.2023

KAYTRANADA and Aminé are getting ready to take over the summer with their forthcoming joint project. Cleverly titled Kaytraminé, the LP is set to make landfall next Friday (May 19) and their first single, “4EVA,” debuted back in April.

Yesterday (May 9), the duo increased the anticipation even more by revealing their official cover art and tracklist. The vibrant new image sees the Grammy-winning producer and Portland rapper relaxing on some bright pink pool chairs right in the middle of a turquoise blue backdrop. In terms of guest features, Kaytraminé will house assists from Freddie Gibbs, Pharrell Williams, Big Sean, Amaarae, and Snoop Dogg across 11 tracks.

Aminé’s last body of work was 2021’s TWOPOINTFIVE, a 12-song LP that remained featureless to show off his range. Prior to that was Limbo in 2020, a 14-song offering with special appearances from names like Summer Walker, Injury Reserve, slowthai, Vince Staples, Charlie Wilson, and Young Thug. Months later, he would circle back with the official deluxe upgrade, adding on seven songs and new collaborations with Toosii, Valee, Saba, and Unknown Mortal Orchestra.

KAYTRANADA spent the majority of 2022 out on the road on select dates of The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” alongside Snoh Aalegra and Mike Dean. He also unleashed Simple., his joint project with PG County’s very own IDK in May of that year. Outside of his own releases, he provided the head-bopping instrumentals for recent songs like “LIES WILL SET YOU FREE” by Lancey Foux, “Iced Tea” by Joyce Wrice, and more.

Although a majority of his creations are largely influenced by dance music, KAYTRANADA is a natural when it comes to collaborating with rappers. In a previous interview, the “Intimidated” producer spoke about how finding his groove in the Hip Hop world finally made him feel at home. “Once I tapped into that Hip Hop scene – the battle rappers, the producers – in Montreal, then I didn’t feel like such an outsider. There were all these music makers coming together, and we’d all come together and support each other,” he said.