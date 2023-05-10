News C. Morgan Engel / Contributor via Getty Images LSU Issues Apology For Flau'jae Johnson Using 9/11 Reference In Song / 05.10.2023

In addition to being a force on the court, Flau’jae Johnson also loves to show off her passion behind the mic. Earlier this week, the LSU women’s basketball star uploaded her very own remix of Latto’s sizzling hit “Put It On Da Floor.” The video quickly caught traction on social media because of a specific line where Johnson made a reference to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in New York.

“In this 911, blowing smoke just like them towers,” she rapped. The bar is a double entendre about both 9/11 and the name of a specific Porsche model.

Since the backlash, the video was deleted from YouTube and LSU has issued an official apology on Johnson’s behalf. “While she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down,” LSU told FOX News in a statement. “We will learn and grow from this experience together.”

The athlete herself has not responded yet to the incident.

The LSU Lady Tigers had a whirlwind of a season earlier this year and closed it out with a victorious ending. The team took home the win at the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Johnson has been pursuing music since a young age. At 13, she appeared on “The Rap Game,” and at 14, she tried out for “America’s Got Talent” and received a golden buzzer.

In a recent interview with “The Breakfast Club,” the 19-year-old talent shared some details about her new partnership with Roc Nation. “I own my masters and stuff like that, and they just give me the resources. I got creative control,” she said. “I love it over there. What I want to do and what I’m getting my degree in is I want to own my own record label, so this is really setting me up and showing me the business. It’s really like an internship, but it’s my job.”