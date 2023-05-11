coco jones

NBC / Contributor via Getty Images

Coco Jones Delivers Sultry New Performance of "ICU"

By Regina Cho
  /  05.11.2023

Coco Jones knows she has a hit on her hands with “ICU,” and she’s continuing to use it to show off her vocal skills. Today (May 11), the “Bel-Air” star returned with a new live rendition of the song. In a sultry performance backed by Vevo, the 25-year-old songstress delivers her flawless vocals with ease:

“Somethin’ ’bout your hands on my body, feels better than any man I ever had/ Somethin’ ’bout the way you just get me, I try not, don’t ’cause I can’t forget/ You’ve got a feeling, a soul, that I need in my life”

In related news, “ICU” debuted at No. 88 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in March, marking Jones’ first placement on the list. The track gained a surge in popularity after Jones performed it at the 2022 BET Soul Train Awards, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and more.

“ICU” is a standout from the Nashville-raised artist’s 2022 debut project, What I Didn’t Tell You. The body of work premiered as a seven-track EP before she upgraded it with deluxe tracks like “Fallin’,” “Put You On,” “Plan B,” and “Simple,” the last of which was her collaboration on Babyface’s Girls Night Out project.

In a recent interview, Jones delved into how she has trusted God’s timing with her journey, and she now understands her mission better than ever. “God makes things happen in a way better than I ever could. I’ll rarely ever understand why, I just have to roll with it,” she said. “I want to make new standards for Black girls. There’s nothing we can’t do. I want to open the door for them to have an easier journey.”

Be sure to press play on Coco Jones’ brand new live performance of “ICU” down below.

