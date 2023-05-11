New Music Screenshot from Maiya The Don’s “Keep It Cute” video Maiya The Don Says To "Keep It Cute" In Latest Video / 05.11.2023

Today (May 11), Maiya The Don keeps her hot streak going with her new single “Keep It Cute.” The track marks her official follow-up to March’s “Dusties,” which boasted a sample of “Magic Stick” by Lil’ Kim. Directed and executive produced by Jenzar, the freshly released “Keep It Cute” clip takes place in a hottie-filled car repair shop. Maiya then rounds up all her girls for a pep rally, where she delivers her verse about her unwavering confidence:

“Keep it cute, keep it cute, keep it sexy/ Don’t play with me, go play with your man, don’t entertain s**t that might f**k up the brand/ Woke up this morning and went straight to the bank, they think they can do what I know that they can’t/ If I hop on it, you know it’s gon’ blow, why they tryna throw dirt on my name?/ B**ches get mad and start doin’ the most, do not compare me, ’cause you not the same”

The New York City talent rose to popularity in 2022 thanks to her viral “Telfy” hit. Prior to that, Maiya got her start in the rap game with loose tracks like “CHIRAQ,” “ILL NANA,” and “222.” She followed up more recently with features on tracks like “No More Crying” by Lay Bankz and “Conceited” by Flo Milli alongside Lola Brooke.

In a recent interview on “The Zane Lowe Show,” the rising star opened up about struggling at times to enjoy her newfound fame. “I have the craziest feeling of imposter syndrome,” she said. “It’s just like, it’s almost happening to somebody else. I’ve had a few moments of, ‘B**ch, that’s you. Girl, this is happening to you right now.'”

Be sure to press play on Maiya The Don’s brand new “Keep It Cute” music video down below.