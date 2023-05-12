New Music Cover art for BreezyLYN’s “Bad B**ches (Remix)” single Lola Brooke And Kali Hop On BreezyLYN's "Bad B**ches (Remix)" / 05.12.2023

BreezyLYN hit the ground running on the music scene when she debuted her viral “Bad B**ches” single back in August 2022. Today (May 12), the rising star recruited fellow rap girls Lola Brooke and Kali for her “Bad B**ches (Remix)” track. The new release arrived on the heels of her announcement of being the first signee to the label partnership with 300 Entertainment and Remain Solid.

Directed by Jerry Morka and Yazmine Fowler, the clip brings viewers into a lavish mansion party. As the ladies spend quality time together being spoiled with luxurious treatments, Kali adds her special twist to the well-loved girls anthem:

“You want a baddie? Well, how you gon’ bag me? Chanel, Bottega, Dior, I just bought that last week/ One n**ga bought me a Patek, he literally bought my time, and still ain’t s**t free/ Thought I was looking at your n**ga, I was lookin’ at you actually/ B**tch I said you B-A-D, I don’t be hangin’ out with b**ches that be goin’ out S-A-D, I’m just playin’, don’t be mad at me”

“I’m very excited to share this moment with my girls Lola and Kali,” shared BreezyLYN via press release. “They’ve been so supportive of this song, so it was only right they bless the remix. The vibe on set was amazing because we genuinely rock with each other and respect our crafts. We did this for all women who want to feel empowered and confident in their own skin.”

Lola Brooke recently dropped off her latest single “Just Relax” last month, which boasted a sample of “The Choice Is Yours” by Black Sheep. Kali is currently enjoying the success of her viral “Area Codes” hit.

Be sure to press play on BreezyLYN’s brand new “Bad B**ches (Remix)” featuring Lola Brooke and Kali down below.