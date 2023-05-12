Screenshot from Lil Durk’s “All My Life” video J. Cole Assists Lil Durk For New Uplifting "All My Life" Visual / 05.12.2023

Lil Durk is steadily gearing up to unleash his forthcoming Almost Healed album. Due May 26, the highly anticipated project is a follow-up to 2022’s Loyal Bros 2 compilation. Today (May 12), the Chicago emcee released his latest preview “All My Life,” a brand new collaboration with J. Cole.

The accompanying music video is directed by Steve Cannon and sees Durk connecting with the kids in his community. On the track, Cole sets the tone with his introduction bars before the children all join in for an uplifting chorus:

“Durkio told me he been on some positive s**t, yeah, yeah, lately, I just wanna show up and body some shit, yeah, yeah/ Always been a lil’ mathematician, lately it’s cash I’m gettin’, got me losin’ count of these bags, I’ve been movin’ too fast/ Hard times don’t last, ‘member when cops harrassed, talkin’ out my a**, boy, you ain’t s**t but a b**ch with a badge/ All my life, they been tryin’ to keep me down”

Durk’s last official solo body of work was 2022’s 7220 album. The project boasted features from Future, Summer Walker, and more. It also housed hits like “What Happened To Virgil” featuring Gunna and “Broadway Girls” featuring Morgan Wallen. Months afterward, he circled back with the deluxe edition, which added 14 songs.

In terms of what J. Cole has been up to, he made headlines back in April thanks to his third annual Dreamville Festival. He hit the stage with his Dreamville roster as well as co-headliners Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy. Aside from that, he found time to drop guest verses on recent tracks like “On The Street” by BTS’ J-Hope, “90 Proof” by Smino, and more.

Be sure to press play on Lil Durk’s “All My Life” music video featuring J. Cole down below.