News Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images 18-Year-Old Man Confesses to Fatally Shooting Pop Smoke / 05.13.2023

Pop Smoke was fatally shot during an attempted robbery in Hollywood Hills on February 19, 2020. Yesterday (May 12), the Los Angeles Times reported that in juvenile court, an 18-year-old charged in the fatal shooting of the famed NYC-bred rapper admitted to killing him.

The killer was 15 at the time of the murder. He was admitted to a juvenile court petition charging him with first-degree murder in the 2020 death of Pop Smoke, also known as Bashar Jackson. The defendant also admitted to the robbery and allegations that he intentionally discharged his weapon during the home invasion.

At the time of the murder, three other people were charged in the death of the “Mood Swings” rapper. According to the Associated Press, Corey Walker and Keandre Rogers, who were 19 and 18 at the time, and one other juvenile were taken into custody. A judge created a court order to ensure the media did not identify the juvenile defendant.

The City News Service asserted that Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge J. Christopher Smith told the defendants that Pop Smoke “lost his life for no good reason.” He also told the young defendants that they should “make better choices” because the route they are taking has no positive outcome.

Neither of the three defendants will be granted credit for the time they have served since the murder. The 19-year-old and a third young man who admitted to one count of voluntary manslaughter and home invasion could remain in juvenile custody until turning 25.

Pop Smoke was named top new artist, top rap artist, and top male rap artist at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2021. The NYC drill rap star was creating a massive buzz for himself. His name has been kept alive with his critically acclaimed posthumous projects.

While fans clamor for more, the late rapper’s producer Rico Beats claims there is no more unreleased music from Pop Smoke left.