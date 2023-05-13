News Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Summer Walker Addresses Critics Who Believe Her Performances Are Boring / 05.13.2023

Summer Walker is known for being one of the top talents in R&B. While fans have come to love her for her angelic voice and relatable music, her live show performances have typically come with negative feedback. In the past, Walker and her team have addressed this by sharing that she suffers from social anxiety.

The “Playing Games” songstress has always been transparent about her mental health journey with her supporters. Unfortunately, she faces fans who claim she shows more energy on social media than she does onstage.

Yes Summer .. go girl .. give us absolutely nothing pic.twitter.com/alZx8We8Rt — Kelian Superstar (@_AreBin) May 7, 2023

Last night (May 12), the Grammy-winning creative took to Instagram to finally address the critics in a way only Walker can. Walker’s latest post featured her twerking and dancing to one of her songs like fans see her do on social media. After a moment, she asked, “Are y’all catching my drift now? It’s not adding up right.”

Regardless of the critiques of her performance ability, the quality and attention Summer Walker’s music brings is top notch. Walker has been viral on social media after unveiling her new relationship with Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory of Starz’s hit series “BMF.”

This news, paired with the announcement of her forthcoming EP, Clear 2: Soft Life, will surely keep her as the topic of conversation. The new project is set to release on May 21.

Walker is a polarizing figure in the culture. She always goes against the grain. Fortunately, her unpredictable nature helps make her unique. She has always been unapologetically herself, which has worked for her.

Although people give her flack for her performances being dry, she never misses an opportunity to highlight another upcoming artist. Last month, Walker surprised fans after bringing out Sexyy Red at Pharrell’s Something In The Water festival. As long as the mic is on when Walker is performing, fans will be in attendance.