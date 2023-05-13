New Music Lestyn Park via Dark PR and Unique Nicole via Getty Images Veeze Enlists Lil Uzi Vert For "GOMD (Remix)" / 05.13.2023

Veeze is one of the fastest-rising rappers in hip hop. While closing out a nationwide tour with fellow Detroit emcee Babyface Ray, Veeze gifted fans with a Lil Uzi Vert-assisted remix to his buzzing hit “GOMD.”

This moment was surreal for the popular Midwest emcee. After Rolling Stone hailed him as one of the “11 Rappers Set to Make it Big in 2023,” he’s consistently shown promise. After dropping the cover art, the self-proclaimed “7 Mile pop star” exclaimed, “I’m just grateful [for real]. My life feels faker and faker every day! @xvirock, my brotha, put this together. Got yo back for life, kid, no cap.”

Veeze has been bubbling for the last few years. He’s been featured on songs with Pooh Shiesty, Icewear Vezzo, and Lil Yachty. In the summer of 2022, he caught his first placement on the Billboard Hot 100 with his fan-favorite verse on Lil Baby’s “U-Digg” featuring 42 Dugg.

Veeze’s uncanny flow cannot be boxed in. His viral track “Law N Order” is one of the tracks that helped him build his cult-like fan base. His elusive yet present persona on social media is a treat for fans to follow.

Veeze is transitioning from an underground sensation to a full-on rap star right before our eyes. With co-signs from heavy hitters like Drake, Future, James Harden, and more, he’s destined for greatness. It is up to Veeze to see how far his music career will effectively go.

Lil Uzi Vert starts off the track with his signature ad-libs and goes off unpredictably. Moreover, his use of Veeze’s cadence on the remix was a moment for longtime fans of the bubbling act. Now, more than ever, fans are ready for Veeze’s highly anticipated debut LP, Ganger. Check out the “GOMD (Remix)” below.