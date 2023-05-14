New Music Screenshot of “Red Ruby Da Sleeve” via YouTube Nicki Minaj Shares Visual For "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" / 05.14.2023

Nicki Minaj stuns in her latest visual for her hit “Red Ruby Da Sleeze.” After a brief hiatus, the “Chun Li” rapper has had her foot on the gas ever since. This new visual comes a few weeks after her exciting new verse on the “Princess Diana (Remix).” The viral track is currently at 42 million views with no signs of slowing up.

Minaj’s latest visual marks her first solo visual of 2023. The summer-friendly bop samples Lumidee’s popular track “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh).” In her new clip, the Queens, New York-bred rapper returns to Trinidad and Tobago.

The visual surprised fans after Minaj took to Instagram to say, “There’s now a full #RedRubyDaSleeze video on YOUTUBE!!!! It’ll be everywhere else next week. Happy early MOTHER’S DAY.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj)

The visual was shot during Carnival 2023 in her native country. In the impressive video, you can see Minaj flexing poolside in various luxury outfits. Her signature braggadocious flow can be heard throughout the high-energy single.

In the new song, she raps, “When the Queen leave, b*tches wanna come out like a cockroach/ Until I’m cookin’ in the kitchen like a pot roast/ That new Spectre, we don’t fill potholes/ Dorito bitches mad that they not chose.”

This is the award-winning emcee’s first solo single since her smash single “Super Freaky Girl.” Minaj never fails when she picks a classic sample to pair with her witty bars. Her track record is strong; from the looks of it, she plans to keep the momentum going into the summer.

Fans of the “Anaconda” rapper are anxiously awaiting details on her forthcoming tour. Minaj has hinted at going on the road countless times via social media and her famous “Queen Radio” show on Amp. In a time where female emcees are running the game, it’s only fitting that Minaj is dropping heat.

Watch the surprise visual for “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” here below!