New Music Cover art for Eem Triplin’s “WALKED IN” single Eem Triplin Drops Off New "WALKED IN" Music Video / 05.15.2023

After spending years crafting beats behind the scenes, Eem Triplin is ready for the spotlight. Yesterday (May 14), the rising star returned with his official music video for “WALKED IN,” a fan-favorite track that debuted back in January. Directed by MetroBlu, the new offering shows behind the scenes footage from his time on the “FLM Tour” opening up for LUCKI. To a crowd of screaming fans, Triplin delivers his signature unbothered flow:

“Yeah, I-I-I just walked in, I’m the richest n**ga, let’s go band for band, I’m the man/ I said, ‘F**k my ex,’ won’t see that b**ch again, rubber band, I’m the rubber band, rubber band man/ I got h**s just so that you know she probably one of those, at the show, none my opps better be posted at the show/ Give a f**k what you heard about or what you f**kin’ know, b**ch”

Throughout 2022, Triplin was busy treating listeners with plenty of back-to-back offerings like “LONDON TIPTON,” “IF YOU GO,” “AROUND THE WORLD,” “CHAIN HANG LOW,” and “LET YOU KNOW” featuring $NOT. He is currently putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming STILL EP.

In a recent interview, the “AWKWARD FREESTYLE” rapper spoke about the importance of going out to connect with fans beyond social media. “It hits different whenever you see people that you only see on the phone screen, in real life. I feel like that’s something that’s priceless,” he said. “Even if they’re not the best performer, it’s like you probably went from seeing this motherf**ker on your phone every single day, to seeing them in real life where you can’t press a pause button on them.”

Be sure to press play on Eem Triplin’s brand new “WALKED IN” music video from his forthcoming STILL EP down below.