News Jesse Grant / Stringer via Getty Images Halle Bailey Delivers Stunning New Performance Of "Part Of Your World" / 05.15.2023

Next Friday (May 26), Walt Disney Pictures’ highly anticipated The Little Mermaid remake starring Halle Bailey is set to make its official debut. As the exciting reveal inches closer, the 23-year-old star blessed fans last night (May 14) with a brand new performance of “Part of Your World.” Filmed at Disneyland in California, the new clip captures her stunning rendition of the classic lyrics from 1989:

“Look at this stuff, isn’t it neat? Wouldn’t you think my collection’s complete?/ Wouldn’t you think I’m the girl, the girl who has everything?/ Look at this trove, treasures untold, how many wonders can one cavern hold?”

For the special performance, the “Do It” singer is seen decked out in a mesmerizing aqua blue gown with a long train that cascades down the stage. Audience members are seen being captivated by her ethereal vocals as she takes her time with each and every note.

Bailey also provided some context about what went into making the performance happen. “First time singing ‘Part of Your World’ live since filming,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Disney ‘Little Mermaid’ and American Idol for giving me the chance to do so on stage at Disneyland. Singing vocals in freezing cold weather at 3 a.m. in the morning while [the] park is closed is no joke, but we did it!”

The comments under the performance showered the Atlanta-raised songstress with support. Many of the sentiments expressed that Bailey successfully won them over, despite having initial doubts. “I’m usually against remakes and retellings, but this girl makes up for everything. What a discovery she’s been! I have the song on repeat and can’t wait to watch the movie,” read one of the top YouTube comments.

Be sure to press play on Halle Bailey’s brand new “Part of Your World” performance down below.