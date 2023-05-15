News Lexie Moreland / Contributor via Getty Images Watch Janelle Monáe's Mom React To Sensual "Lipstick Lover" Video / 05.15.2023

Last Thursday (May 11), Janelle Monáe unleashed her latest music video, “Lipstick Lover,” and the clip exponentially gained traction thanks to its liberating message and eye-catching visuals. Co-directed by Monáe and Alan Ferguson, the offering takes place at a lively pool party, where many guests are seen dancing with their clothes off and being carefree together.

Since its release, fans have been running the visual up, and it currently sits at a million views on YouTube. Earlier today (May 15), the “Turntables” singer posted a video of her mom’s reaction to the sensual clip, and her response contained a range of emotions.

Her mom began with a bit of apprehension in regard to YouTube’s community guidelines. “That’s cool, but only one thing, though. Are you going to be able to show that nude booty all the time, like, on the YouTube?” she said on FaceTime.

She then gave a few lighthearted critiques and compliments. “Well, would be nice if you had a man’s butt up there. We know y’all versatile,” she added. “It’s a nice song. If people don’t get hysterical about the booty so bad, if they just listen to the lyrics in the song, you gon’ go triple.” She then specified that she meant “triple Golden.”

my mama’s reaction after watching lipstick lover. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ahktmJfxFX — Janelle Monáe👽🚆🤖🚀🪐 (@JanelleMonae) May 15, 2023



After being asked if she liked the actual song, Monáe’s mom concluded with, “Yeah. I just was hoping that big booty go away for a second.”

The singer then laughed and replied, “What you got against big booties? You got a big booty.”

“Lipstick Lover” was produced by Nate “Rocket” Wonder and is a single from Monáe’s forthcoming The Age of Pleasure project. The album is officially set to make landfall on June 9. It is a follow-up to 2018’s Dirty Computer.

Be sure to check out Janelle Monáe’s “Lipstick Lover” music video down below.