Kiana Ledé Wants To Get "Deeper" In Latest Single / 05.15.2023

Kiana Ledé has found her sweet spot with her music and is continuing to hone in. Over the weekend, the Phoenix-raised songstress returned with “Deeper,” a sensual offering about digging past the surface and getting to know someone’s more intimate side. Paired with an ethereal visualizer, the track sees Ledé crooning about wanting more from her current lover:

“I’m cravin’ your devotion, gave you the key and that’s rare/ ‘Cause I don’t just let anyone in, oh, touched a scratch of the surface, but you could do a little more/ ‘Cause underneath’s a mountain, oh baby, please, just take your time, love, love, love, love me right there, yeah”

Ledé has been relatively consistent throughout 2023 with her drops so far, treating fans with singles like “Jealous” with Ella Mai, “Wicked Games (Sped Up),” and “Who Do You Think You Are,” the last of which was featured in Netflix’s The School For Good And Evil movie.

The 26-year-old talent made her official debut with KIKI back in 2020. That project boasted guest appearances from Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye, 6lack, Moneybagg Yo, BIA, Arin Ray, and Col3trane across 17 songs. Several months later, she provided its official deluxe upgrade, adding on seven songs and new features from Jacquees, Gary Clark Jr., and Ant Clemons.

In a recent interview, the “Mad At Me.” singer spoke about the importance of duality as an artist. “There is something to be said about any artist writing their music and opening up to the world. I’m proud of the fact that I was able to do that because that takes a certain amount of strength. I’ve shown people the duality and the love that I have for being both strong and vulnerable at the same time,” she said.

Be sure to press play on Kiana Ledé’s brand new “Deeper” single down below.