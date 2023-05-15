News Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Michael Rainey Jr. Trolls Demetrius Flenory Jr. During Recent Airport Visit: "I'm A Minor" / 05.15.2023

Michael Rainey Jr. had time to throw some shade during his most recent airport visit. Yesterday (May 14), the “Power Book II: Ghost” star was in a TikTok where he acted like he was being searched at baggage claim. The video was posted by Gianni Paolo, who plays the best friend and business partner of Tariq, Rainey’s character.

“Yo chill, don’t search me. I’m a minor,” said Rainey. He then put the blame on his co-star Woody McClain, who plays Cane Tejada. He pointed to McClain and jokingly said, “He packed my bag.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)



What Rainey said was in reference to an incident that happened back in January with “BMF” star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. He was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a gun was found in his carry-on bag. In the body camera video that was released afterward, Flenory was visibly nervous and said to the officer, “Sir, I’m a minor. I have security guards. They left that in my bag.”

Head honcho 50 Cent, who is an executive producer for both “Power Book II: Ghost” and “BMF,” was amused by the internet shade and reposted the TikTok onto his personal Instagram. “Oh s**t! [Lil Meech] LOL [Michael Rainey Jr.] just chose violence,” the legendary rapper wrote as his caption.

Fans immediately understood the reference after Paolo posted the video. Many of them were acknowledging Rainey’s undeniable sense of humor. “Tariq needs to reinvent himself. He’s legit a comedian. I’m sick of him being the bad kid on every show. This is his calling,” read one of the most-liked TikTok comments.

Others chimed in with their 50 Cent-related jokes. “50 Cent made little 25 Cents with the trolling,” wrote another user.

“Power Book II: Ghost” is currently on its third season. The ninth episode is set to premiere this Friday (May 19), and the season finale will air the following week on May 26.