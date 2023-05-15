News Derek White / Stringer via Getty Images Summer Walker Reveals Official 'Clear 2: Soft Life' Tracklist / 05.15.2023

Summer Walker is ready to live her best life this summer and plans to take her girls along for the ride. This Friday (May 19), the R&B songstress will unleash her forthcoming EP titled Clear 2: Soft Life. Today (May 15), she revealed the tracklist and features in a new skit starring Sukihana and Sexyy Red.

The video opens up with a scene of the three ladies meeting up at a luxurious beach resort to have a relaxing day together. They order some caviar and proceed to poke fun at being skeptical about trying it, which is likely a reference to partnering with Spotify’s RapCaviar platform for the announcement.

“This is the Soft Life starring Summer Walker,” read RapCaviar’s Instagram caption. “It’s giving tracklist reveals and cavinar dreams.”

The first song to scroll across the screen is titled “To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug),” which many fans are assuming is an appearance from J. Cole. Other features include Childish Gambino, Solange, Steve Lacy, and John Kirby.

Walker’s last solo LP was 2021’s Still Over It, a 20-track album with features from Cardi B, City Girls’ JT, SZA, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Pharrell Williams, Omarion, and Ciara. The offering broke the record for the album with the most one-week streams ever by a female R&B artist that year with 201.1 million in its debut week.

Outside of her own releases, the Platinum-certified singer has stayed active by delivering features on recent songs like “Deserve Me” by Kali Uchis, “Purple Hearts” by Kendrick Lamar, “Mixy” by Quavo and Takeoff, “Always” by Daniel Caesar, “Better Thangs” by Ciara, and more. She also gave well-received performances this year at Dreamville Festival, Lovers & Friends Festival, and Strength Of A Woman Festival.

Check out the full Clear 2: Soft Life EP tracklist below.