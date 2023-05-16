Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images Lil Durk Is Hitting The Road For His "Sorry for the Drought Tour" / 05.16.2023

Lil Durk’s highly anticipated Almost Healed album is set to make landfall next Friday (May 26). After releasing “All My Life” featuring J. Cole last week, the Chicago emcee is back with more good news for fans. Today (May 16), the 30-year-old spitter announced he will be hitting the road this summer for his “Sorry for the Drought Tour.”

The 28-city trek will kick off on July 28 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. It will wind through Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more before closing out in Phoenix on Sept. 7. Supporting him on select dates are fellow spitters Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, and DD Osama.

Durk’s last official solo body of work was 2022’s 7220 album. The project boasted features from Future, Summer Walker, and more. It also housed hits like “What Happened To Virgil” featuring Gunna and “Broadway Girls” featuring Morgan Wallen. Months afterward, he circled back with the deluxe edition, which added 14 songs.

Outside of his own releases, the “3 Headed Goat” rapper could be heard featured on recent collaborations like “Wonderful Wayne & Jackie Boy” by Babyface Ray, “Leave the Club” by Don Toliver, “1ro” by Anuel AA, “Bruddanem” by JID, and “Say Less” by Swizz Beatz.

Be sure to check out the full list of dates for Lil Durk’s forthcoming “Sorry for the Drought Tour” down below.

July 28 – Tampa, FL

July 29 – Atlanta, GA (without Kodak Black and NLE Choppa)

July 30 – Charlotte, NC

Aug. 1 – Virginia Beach, VA

Aug. 3 – Camden, NJ

Aug. 4 – Baltimore, MD (without Kodak Black)

Aug. 5 – Brooklyn, NY

Aug. 6 – Boston, MA

Aug. 8 – Newark, NJ

Aug. 9 – Toronto, ON (without Kodak Black)

Aug. 11 – Chicago, IL

Aug. 13 – Indianapolis, IN

Aug. 15 – Detroit, MI

Aug. 16 – Cleveland, OH

Aug. 18 – St. Louis, MO

Aug. 19 – Kansas City, MO

Aug. 21 – Houston, TX

Aug. 22 – New Orleans, LA

Aug. 23 – Austin, TX

Aug. 25 – Albuquerque, NM

Aug. 26 – Denver, CO (without Kodak Black and NLE Choppa)

Aug. 29 – Seattle, WA

Aug. 30 – Portland, OR

Sept. 1 – Oakland, CA

Sept. 2 – San Diego, CA (without Kodak Black and NLE Choppa)

Sept. 6 – Los Angeles, CA

Sept. 7 – Phoenix, AZ