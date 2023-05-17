News Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images Beyoncé Has A New Hair-Related Project On The Way / 05.17.2023

Beyoncé is busy blessing stages all across the globe for her “Renaissance World Tour,” which kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden earlier this month. Despite being busy out on the road, the legendary entertainer found time to soft launch her latest venture, and all signs point to an exciting hair-related project.

Yesterday (May 16), the “Crazy In Love” singer shared a carousel post on Instagram containing a photo of her doing her own hair, a throwback of young Bey getting her hair done, and a letter to her fans.

She began by reflecting on her early fascination for hair care and entrepreneurship, which was cultivated by her days working in her mom’s shop. “How many of y’all knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon? Destiny’s Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women,” Beyoncé wrote.

The Platinum-certified talent concluded by officially confirming she has been working on a new venture and it is now on the way. “Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy,” she concluded. “I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

As expected, everyone showered Queen Bey with excitement in the comments, despite having no confirmation of what was actually coming. “No matter what it is, I’ll buy blindly and write a five-star review,” read a response from the official Milk Makeup Instagram page.

At the end of July 2022, Beyoncé officially returned with RENAISSANCE, a 16-song body of work with additional assists from Beam, Grace Jones, Tems, Honey Dijon, Mike Dean, and more. The LP scored that year’s largest first-week sales total for an album by a female artist, as well as the second-largest first-week sales total for any 2022 album.