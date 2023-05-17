New Music Cover art for SoFaygo’s “Ye” single SoFaygo Returns With Energetic "Ye" Single / 05.17.2023

After teasing the record and getting fans up, today (May 17), SoFaygo has finally unleashed his latest single “Ye.” The new BryceUnknwn and ​Y2tnb-produced record marks his first official follow-up since 2022’s Pink Heartz album. On the song, the Atlanta rapper slides over the bass-heavy instrumental with his signature energetic flow:

“Wake up, get cake, all work, no breaks, I create swag, I feel like Ye (Ye, Ye)/ I just got me a check, I been shopping all day/ I just made me a hit, I been vibing all-day (Ha, Ha), if I don’t got that s**t, okay walk in that place/ Okay, hop in the whip, and I’m smelling like dank (Dank, dank), and I rock this s**t out, man, I feel like Cobain, and I’m kicking my s**t, Liu Kang”

The aforementioned Pink Heartz LP boasted impressive features from heavyweights like Pharrell Williams, Lil Uzi Vert, DJ Khaled, Don Toliver, Gunna, and Ken Carson. Outside of his own releases, the “Hell Yeah” rapper has contributed recent guest verses to “Beautiful” by Rot Ken and “Double Faces” by Money Muzik featuring NAV. The 21-year-old sensation gained popularity in 2020 thanks to his viral “Knock Knock” hit.

Although he is only a year into his 20s, SoFaygo has garnered attention from a handful of music industry veterans. In a previous interview, he delved into his experience working with Pharrell Williams. “Pharrell is amazing, man. Super chill and super humble,” he recalled. “He really cares about the music. You can tell he’s one of those people that knows that music comes first, regardless of anything. He was giving us a lot of advice about the industry and just told us to take our time and don’t rush everything.”

Be sure to check out SoFaygo’s brand new “Ye” single down below.