Halle Bailey Says DDG Is Her "Real Prince Charming" In New Interview / 05.18.2023

A lot is going on in the world of Halle Bailey, and luckily, she has DDG by her side to support her through it all. Just ahead of her highly anticipated debut as the star in The Little Mermaid next Friday (May 26), rumors started to swirl across the internet about an alleged breakup between the two. However, Bailey’s new interview with People was revealed yesterday (May 17), confirming the young couple is stronger than ever.

Titled “Halle Bailey on Her Fairy-Tale Romance with Rapper DDG: Young Love Is ‘Transformative,'” the article is entirely centered around how her relationship has helped her grow during this stage in her life. “I think the best thing about young love is that you’re able to continue to find yourself through this journey of loving somebody else,” she told the outlet. “And you’re discovering new parts of yourself and maybe things that you didn’t notice before about your heart.”

The two artists confirmed their relationship publicly in 2022 and have been hitting red carpets together ever since. When asked if she thought DDG was her “real Prince Charming,” the “Do It” singer replied, “Yeah. I would say that.”

Bailey concluded by speaking about self-discovery. “I feel like things change when love gets more involved in your life. I have definitely discovered more within myself as a woman… It’s a really cool thing to go through, but a transformative experience,” she said.

The internet hasn’t given the couple the smoothest feedback within the last few weeks. Breakup rumors surged after a pop culture Twitter account tweeted, “Halley Bailey and E-list rapper DDG are rumored to have broken up.” After the tweet went viral, DDG responded by saying it was “pretty funny” and brushed it off.

As the internet continues to fuel sentiments that the two aren’t on good terms, the Pontiac rapper is releasing his “I’m Geekin’ (Remix)” tomorrow (May 19), and Bailey is set to make history the following week on the big screen.