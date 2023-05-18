New Music Screenshot from Icewear Vezzo’s “Back On Road” video Icewear Vezzo Returns With New "Back On Road" Visual / 05.18.2023

Icewear Vezzo is gearing up to unveil his 16th project, Live From the 6, an offering dedicated to his home city of Detroit. Last night (May 17), the Michigan rapper returned with his first solo release of the year, “Back On Road.” The accompanying music video was shot by CounterPoint 2.0 and takes viewers along for the night as Vezzo links up with his crew at a house party. On the track, he slides over a piano-heavy beat with bars about his luxurious lifestyle:

“Need to kick that door, I pour my cup until it overflow/ 23 new ghosts up in that dealer, that b**ch spoken for, so much water on my wrist, it look like an ocean shore/ Can never bring my name up with no rappers, can’t help everybody, as soon as you tell them no, they’re gon’ throw dirt on you/ 63 look like a limousine, I threw some merch on it, f**k around and be trappin’ ’till I’m 50, b**ch, I love the life”

The 33-year-old’s most recent project was January’s Paint The City, a joint offering with DJ Drama as a part of his legendary Gangsta Grillz collection. The LP spanned 15 tracks and boasted appearances from 2 Chainz, Kodak Black, Peezy, GT, Future, and Jeezy. Prior to that, he dropped off Rich Off Pints 3, the third installment of his fan-favorite series he started back in 2021.

Outside of his own releases, the “Mudd Baby” rapper can be heard featured on recent tracks like “From Cross Da Way” by Gloss Up, “Play My Hand (Remix)” by 55Bagz, “Feelin Good” by Compton Av, and “2 Million Up” by Peezy.

Be sure to press play on Icewear Vezzo’s brand new “Back On Road” track from his forthcoming Live From the 6 project down below.