New Music JMEnternational / Contributor via Getty Images Jorja Smith Announces 'falling or flying' Album Release Date / 05.18.2023

Today (May 18), Jorja Smith officially announced her next album is finally ready for the world. The forthcoming project, titled falling or flying, is set to make landfall this fall on Sept. 29. So far, fans have been able to enjoy her two singles, “Try Me” and “Little Things,” the latter of which is an upbeat P2J and New Machine-produced record that is meant to be blasted at the clubs all summer long:

“I didn’t know that you’d be here tonight, saw you again, think this must be a sign/ Nothing you said, it was all in your eyes, can I get close, even for just one time?/ It’s the little things that gets me high, won’t you come with me and spend the night?”

“I don’t slow down enough,” she said about the LP via press release. “This album is like my brain. There’s always so much going on, but each song is definitely a standstill moment.”

Paired with the announcement, Smith also unveiled the official album cover. The stunning black and white portrait was shot on film by the prestigious British photographer Liz Johnson Artur.

In 2018, the 25-year-old singer released her debut project, Lost & Found, a 12-song offering that housed breakout hits like “Blue Lights” and “Teenage Fantasy.” She followed up in 2021 with Be Right Back, which included a sole assist from Shaybo and production by Grammy-nominated hitmaker Guilty Beatz.

Outside of her own releases, Smith can be heard featured on more recent collaborations like “darjeeling” by FKA twigs, “Patience” by Wesley Joseph, “Nobody But You” by Sonder, and “Mama” with Ludwig Göransson, the last of which appeared on the official soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Be sure to press play on the aforementioned “Little Things” single down below and preorder falling or flying here.