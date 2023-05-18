New Music Cover art for Juice WRLD’s ‘Goodbye & Good Riddance’ album Check Out Juice WRLD's New 'Goodbye & Good Riddance (5 Year Anniversary Edition)' Album / 05.18.2023

It has been five years since the late Juice WRLD first unveiled his well-loved Goodbye & Good Riddance album. The breakout LP boasted career-defining hits like “All Girls Are The Same” and “Lucid Dreams,” both of which have received Platinum certifications. In terms of assists, he was joined by Lil Uzi Vert on “Wasted.”

Today (May 18), his estate decided to commemorate the special milestone by releasing a new anniversary edition of the 2018 body of work. The offering contains two new songs, including “Glo’d Up,” the outro that sees the Chicaco artist rapping about moving on from a situation that was no longer serving him:

“She tell me that I’m goin’ through the motions, ’cause I ain’t ever showin’ no emotions/ Ayy, I tell her it’s over, it’s over, I done glowed up, I done growed up/ I’m goin’ through the motions, she hate it when I’m goin’ through the motions/ It’s over, it’s over, it’s over, she’s on my phone lookin’ for closure/ Hate when I’m goin’ through the motions”

Prior to this was 2022’s Fighting Demons, Juice’s second posthumous project and his fourth studio LP. The album housed features from Justin Bieber, Polo G, Trippie Redd, and BTS member Suga across 18 total tracks. The project grabbed the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to 119,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. A few months later, its official deluxe upgrade arrived, adding on five new cuts.

The life and legacy of the “Robbery” rapper was celebrated on his birthday (Dec. 2) last year at the Juice WRLD Day festival. Performers included peers like Trippie Redd, Lil Tecca, Ski Mask the Slump God, G Herbo, Cordae, DDG, Lucki, Sleazyworld Go, Bankrol Hayden, and Tana.

Be sure to press play on Juice WRLD’s Goodbye & Good Riddance (5 Year Anniversary Edition) down below.