Justin Ford / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Wayne Weighs In On Ja Morant Situation: "What Y’all Expect?" / 05.19.2023

Athletes, NBA officials, and members of the hip hop community continue to share their thoughts on Ja Morant’s current situation. During a brand-new episode of Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes’ Showtime podcast, “All The Smoke,” which was released yesterday (May 18), Lil Wayne was the latest to stop by and give his opinion about what went down.

The Young Money creator began by saying he discussed the matter with his friends, who were all from “different generations.” He said he wanted to understand why Morant felt the need to post certain actions on social media. To do that, he put himself in the star basketball player’s shoes.

“The best I could do is remember when I was younger and my homies, my squad, my n**gas around me, at the age where they don’t have money,” he said. “I’m the one with the money, and I don’t even know how much money I’ll end up with, but I’m the one with some money in my pocket. I know I got a bright future. My homies, they ain’t on a payroll. They live good when they with me. They’re in the streets, and I’m aware of that.”

This past Saturday (May 13), Ja Morant made headlines once again after he was seen in a car allegedly flashing a firearm during his friend’s Instagram Live video. The video quickly spread all across social media, eventually grabbing the attention of NBA officials.

The veteran rapper continued, “If I was going through something at that point in time, something public like what slime going through, I could imagine the rebellious attitude I would have if my homies is egging that attitude on.”

The “A Milli” rapper then took into consideration Morant’s background and how it could have influenced his behavior. “He come from like a town with 3,000 people. Like, what? What y’all expect? Y’all gave him $200 million,” Wayne stated. “You expect him to be responsible? Now we tripping. That’s magic… I could imagine if I came from a f**king place with 3,000 people and I became who I am,” he said.

You can check out Lil Wayne’s response in full down below.