New Music “x’s n o’s” Video Screenshot via Chase Shakur’s YouTube Chase Shakur Serenades Fans on "x's n o's" / 05.20.2023

Atlanta-based singer and songwriter Chase Shakur shares a brand-new music video for “x’s and o’s” via Def Jam Recordings. The single is the latest R&B bop from the buzzworthy crooner. Shakur has been picking up steam on all streaming platforms after his songs go viral on TikTok.

His newest video shows a typical day in the life of the budding singer. His connection with his family and friends seemingly keeps him grounded as he climbs the ladder in music, and with millions of streams, acclaim from top outlets, and a new tour, life is changing daily.

The new song has a smooth loop that helps Shakur use his daunting vocal range to parade all over the track. The crispy single picks up pace when he says, “‘Cause you know karma comes in different ways,” before he exclaims, “Tell me is my love enough.” The Khari McCloud-directed visual humanizes Shakur as his profile continues to rise. Like many of us, Shakur is finding his way in life while trying to navigate romantic relationships.

The new track comes following the success of his single “sink or swim.” Therefore, this and “x’s n o’s” should be no-brainers to perform on his most recently announced “it’s not you, it’s me” tour.

It’s about time we give Chase Shakur his flowers for what he’s been doing for the ATL R&B scene 😮‍💨🔥

pic.twitter.com/QDA3b5MMlL — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) May 19, 2023

The three-city musical excursion will make stops at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, New York, on June 13, followed by a hometown gig in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 15 at Aisle 5, and finally, a stop in Los Angeles, California, at Peppermint Club on June 20. Purchase tickets here.

Chase Shakur is one of the most exciting singing prospects of late. His relatable lyrics mix well with his production choices. After the success of artists like Childish Gambino, Summer Walker, and more, it’s safe to say Atlanta has another R&B star on the way.

Press play on the new single ahead of Chase Shakur’s debut album, it’s not you, it’s me, below!