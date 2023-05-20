News Astrida Valigorsky / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince William / Contributor via Getty Images J. Cole Confirms 'The Fall Off' on Summer Walker's New EP / 05.20.2023

J. Cole fans are ecstatic following his new verse on Summer Walker’s latest project, CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP. The short yet impactful track starts with a classic sample and Walker’s smooth voice before J. Cole raps some supportive bars to the R&B phenom. A new Cole verse is always great, but this one hinted at him working on his highly anticipated LP, The Fall Off.

The Dreamville head honcho eloquently raps, “I find it amazing the way that you juggle your kids, the biz, the fame / The b**ches that’s hatin’, they sit around waitin’ for you to fall off, like the album I’m making,” on the album’s intro track. Fans immediately took to social media to express their excitement about the confirmation of what many believe will be J. Cole’s final studio album.

J. Cole and Summer Walker went viral together earlier in the year during the rapper’s Dreamville Festival when Walker was seen sinking baskets at Dave & Buster’s. J. Cole is known for his hoop skills, so seeing the R&B star effortlessly beat him with a crowd was hilarious. Luckily, a track from the two talented musicians is a win for all fans. The hope is that Walker returns the favor on Cole’s forthcoming album.

Summer Walker and J. Cole at Dave & Busters. pic.twitter.com/ypde7JcGOT — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) April 3, 2023

Her fans have been itching for new music, and it is finally here. Summer Walker is poised to top the charts with this latest EP. LVRN co-founder Justice Baiden told Twitter, “This summer, CLEAR EP is masterful growth and is serving as a bridge to where we gonna take it on album 3!” about the new project.

Fans can say what they want about Walker as a performer, but she always delivers when it comes to music. The nine-track album also features fellow Atlanta representative Childish Gambino. Moreover, her new video for “Pull Up” features her new boyfriend and star of “BMF,” Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory.

Press play on CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP below!