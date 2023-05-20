News Hubert Vestil / Stringer via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Wax Figures at Madame Tussauds / 05.20.2023

Megan Thee Stallion has quickly become one of the biggest stars in pop culture over the last few years. Her larger-than-life persona has now been rewarded with two brand-new wax figures at Madame Tussauds. With three Grammys and now two wax figures, Meg is officially THAT girl.

One wax figure will be housed at Madame Tussauds New York and the other in Las Vegas. Fans of the “Savage” singer will be able to pose with the ultra-real wax figures starting May 20 at Madame Tussauds New York and May 29 at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas.

Matthew Clarkson, head of marketing for Madame Tussauds, exclaimed, “We couldn’t have hoped for more ‘Good News’ than the addition of not one but two Megan Thee Stallion wax figures into our Las Vegas and New York attractions. Everybody here at Madame Tussauds loves her music, confidence, style, and star power, which serves as an inspiration to so many.”

To get the wax figures as accurate as possible, a team of 20 artists took over 200 measurements for six months to create the iconic replicas. Ten layers of oil-based paint and human hair were color matched to help bring the most authentic figures possible to life.

Megan Thee Stallion poses with her new wax figures at Madame Tussauds: pic.twitter.com/EDTNUM0LDe — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 20, 2023

When asked about the new honor, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper asserted, “I feel like people always ask me, ‘When was the moment you knew you were famous?’ This is the moment! There are two versions of me in the most famous wax museum on the planet. Like, who am I? Them!”

Megan The Stallion has always been the moment. This is just the latest addition to her legendary rise to prominence. Following her brief social media hiatus, Meg has been the talk of the internet since. Fans and even other celebrities are going crazy over the “Tina Snow” rapper’s latest accomplishment.

For more information on the new Megan The Stallion wax figures, visit www.madametussauds.com.