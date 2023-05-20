Paras Griffin / Stringer via Getty Images Queen Naija Shares "Words of Affirmation" On New Single / 05.20.2023

Queen Naija cements herself in the R&B space with her angelic voice and consistent work ethic. Her newest single, “Words of Affirmation,” comes from her early 2023 hit “Let’s Talk About It.” The inspiring single gives the YouTube star turned R&B princess a chance to share the words she likes to hear from her significant other.

The Capitol Music Group signee uses her silky smooth vocals to ask for “communication, affirmations, and appreciation” on the new single, and her popular TikTok helped spawn the motivation to officially release the new solid song. The release comes after her fun interview on Ari Flecther‘s new episode of “Dinner With The Don.”

Queen Naija teamed up with producer Mike Woods (G-Eazy, Tink, Ty Dolla $ign), who also produced her 2022 RIAA-certified Gold smash “Hate Our Love” featuring Big Sean. In addition, they collaborated on “Pack Lite,” from her debut album, missunderstood, which is her fourth single to be certified Platinum.

The Michigan-bred songstress had the opportunity to connect with legends in the last year. She featured on Babyface’s “Game Over” and even toured with Mary J. Blige in 2022. Her star rises daily after being initially regarded as a social media celebrity, and she has now positioned herself as one of the most promising voices in soul music.

In 2011, Drake rapped, “I wonder if they’d ever survive in this era / In a time where it’s recreation / To pull all your skeletons out the closet like Halloween decorations.” Interestingly, the same vulnerability he alluded to is why Queen Naija is now one of the most relatable musicians.

Queen Naija is poised to continue her impressive run within her lane. Following the success of her most recent visual starring “BMF” lead actor Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., she’s ready to drop more music in 2023.

Be sure to listen to her latest single, “Words of Affirmation,” here today!