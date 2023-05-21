New Music Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Shordie Shordie Drops New Visual For "Reservation" / 05.21.2023

Shordie Shordie is back with a new music video for his single “Reservation” off his latest concept album, A Life For Two. The RIAA-certified double-platinum Baltimore artist is on a high-quality run following the critical acclaim of his latest musical efforts via Warner Records.

In the new video, the “B**chuary (Betchua)” rapper uses his sushi date to serenade his love interest. The raspy vocals on the track’s hook allow him to demonstrate his passion uniquely. The talented crooner sings, “Don’t wanna waste no time, I got here way too late / Excuse for what I’m saying, I’m high off you today / Make out a reservation, I got a place to be.” His music is drawing fans from all over. The dope artist even draws support from hitmakers like K Camp.

Shordie shordie be ina bag @Shordie_Shordie — FLOAT (@kcamp) May 11, 2023

“Reservation” is the second record on his newest full-length project, A Life For Two. The new album reflects Shordie Shordie’s lifestyle, mindset, and goals as a lover and an artist. The new visual showcases his take on a modern-day Shakespearean love story. The whole project has remnants of befuddled romance, just like Romeo & Juliet.

Growing up in Baltimore, not many people make it out with hip hop. With the city known for its high crime rate, crab cakes, and Preakness, Shordie Shordie is looking to add to the positive side of the city’s image. His music career has already made many people proud.

Following the Maryland recording artist’s 2022 release, More Than Music, Pt. 2, A Life For Two brings forth a development within the creative’s pen. Known for his infectious hooks and emotion-filled voice, the DMV representative is continuously carving deeper into a lane of his own. The Murda Beatz collaborator has also received co-signs from elite hook makers like Wiz Khalifa, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Offset, and Rich Homie Quan.

Check out the new dope visual for “Reservation” via Warner Records below!