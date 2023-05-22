News Amy Sussman / Staff via Getty Images Chlöe Bailey To Sit In The Hot Seat On "The Jason Lee Show" / 05.22.2023

It’s that time again, so get excited! This Wednesday (May 24), viewers can look forward to Chlöe Bailey hitting up REVOLT’s interview series “The Jason Lee Show.”

Featuring guests like Cardi B, couple Blueface and Chrisean Rock, Blac Chyna, NLE Choppa, Yung Miami and more, the raw and uncut production has been going viral since its inception in January. With millions of views across streamers, it’s safe to say Lee has a hit on his hands! This week, REVOLT is dropping another must-watch episode, so get ready. Bailey will sit in the hot seat opposite the inquisitive host and as always, fans can expect a very candid and entertaining conversation.

Today (May 22), REVOLT released the official trailer to get viewers ready for the chat. In the sneak peek, Lee wasted no time bringing up her “you & me” collaborator Gunna, which made the rising superstar giggle and smile. He then segued into asking her about Latto and 21 Savage’s rumored romance and whether or not Bailey feels bad when critics attack her mentor Beyoncé. At the end of the quick clip, Lee presented the singer-songwriter with an award to celebrate her BDE. “Shout out to all of the haters; you can suck on this,” Bailey joked. Watch below.

#TheJasonLeeShow is BACK this week with some all-new 🔥🔥🔥! This week, @TheOnlyJasonLee puts our young sis @ChloeBailey in the hot seat and asks all the questions YOU want to know. Tap in for the ☕️ TOMORROW (Tuesday, May 23) @ 10 PM ET only on REVOLT📺. Stream next day! pic.twitter.com/HGBqFo1mGf — REVOLT (@revolttv) May 22, 2023

“The Jason Lee Show” airs unfiltered conversations with today’s biggest stars. After the interviews, Lee closes out his episodes with a series of fun and “slightly messy” games, including “Smash or Pass,” “Tea in 20,” “DMs Unlocked,” “NightCap,” and “Erase the Shade.” The series adds on to REVOLT’s popular lineup of productions like “Caresha Please,” hosted by Yung Miami of the City Girls, and “Drink Champs,” hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN.

Viewers can tune into new episodes of “The Jason Lee Show” every Tuesday on REVOLT’s TV channel at 10 p.m. ET as well as every Wednesday on the REVOLT website, YouTube and app at 5 p.m. ET. Don’t miss out on the latest episode with Chlöe Bailey!