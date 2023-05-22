New Music Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Connie Diiamond Shares Her Def Jam Debut, 'Underdog SZN' / 05.22.2023

Connie Diiamond is starting her Def Jam Recordings career on a high note following the release of her debut project, Underdog SZN. The fiery new nine-track LP boasts features from Dame D.O.L.L.A. and KenTheMan. Moreover, she also received a verse from fellow NYC-bred emcee Don Q. Diiamond is positioning herself as the next bubbling female rapper out of the Bronx. Her use of fierce hooks and calculated wordplay is helping her profile rise with the release of every song.

Diiamond’s album comes with a fun visual for her exciting new single “Move (Remix).” The KenTheMan-assisted banger is the track that helped the Def Jam signee receive support from some of the top figures in the culture. Moreover, with over 1 million streams and counting, the boastful rapper has even caught a co-sign from one of the NBA’s biggest Hip Hop historians, LeBron James. After listening to the Ludacris-sampled track, the former MVP said, “Man, she bodied that s**t!! WHOA” on his Instagram Story.

Connie Diiamond is growing with each release. As XXL proclaimed, “Connie is an important part of a burgeoning NYC drill scene with a litany of talented women who rap. Her style is very aggressive with a technical sharpness that belies someone who loves what she does.” She appears ready to shake the game up after taking on the challenge of rapping on a classic early 2000s hit.

The “Move” rapper is proving she can lyrically spar with just about any rapper in the industry. Connie Diiamond has joined a roster with talented newcomers like Armani Blanco, Marqus Clae, and Chase Shakur. Although she’s new to the Def Jam family, she’s steadily showing that she belongs. The Remy Ma and Fivio Foreign-approved rapper should have a long career ahead of her.

Check out her debut LP, Underdog SZN, via Def Jam Recordings below!