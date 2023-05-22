News Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images and Prince William / Contributor via Getty Images Rick Ross and DJ Envy's Car Show Beef is Getting Personal / 05.22.2023

Rick Ross and DJ Envy will host car shows in the forthcoming weeks. The two had no connection until Rick Ross said, “DJ Envy was never on my level” during a recent interview with N.O.R.E. on the “Drink Champs” podcast.

Since then, there has been a war of words back and forth between the two car enthusiasts. The Maybach Music Group CEO is known for being one of the slickest talkers in Hip Hop. So when DJ Envy said, “You Airbnb your home” to the “Here I Am” rapper, the beef took a more personal turn. The popular radio personality even asserted, “Eddie Murphy slept in your bed. They shot Coming to America, and Eddie Murphy man-milked your bed.”

Shortly after, Ross took to his Instagram Story to start a hilarious barrage of disses toward the New York representative. Rozay emphatically stated that his car show would still be happening after reports that the city of Fayetteville, Georgia denied a permit for the event. The “Ashton Martin Music” emcee told DJ Envy, “Don’t nobody build cars to come to your car show, Envy. Da Beige Rage. You see? But make sure them people got everything they need, Envy.”

Both entertainers are surely benefitting from the increased promotion. Today (May 22), Envy took it to another level when he went on “The Breakfast Club” dressed like a correctional officer. After that, he took shots at Ross and his former line of work during his morning show. As things seemed more personal, Ross posted a video on his Instagram Story offering DJ Envy and his “seven sons” a job cleaning his pool. He even told the famed disc jockey that his “girlfriend” could be his “pickleball paddle polisher.”

Bruh DJ Envy & Rick Ross still beefing with each other 😭 pic.twitter.com/5kO78vGMA7 — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) May 22, 2023

The self-proclaimed biggest boss also alluded to claims that Envy’s wife faked orgasms for two decades, which was first discussed in the “Real Life, Real Love” book that Envy and his spouse authored. The two do not seem to be letting up anytime soon. As the car shows both get closer, we shall see if the shots get even more personal. DJ Envy recently posted a picture with Ross’ longtime enemy, 50 Cent, on Instagram. Who knows what will happen between these two next?