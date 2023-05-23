News Prince Williams/ Contributor via Getty Images Kodak Black Makes Acting Debut In "The Don" Short Film / 05.23.2023

There are only a handful of rappers who stepped outside of music to dive into their cinema bag. From Ice-T to Ice Cube to LL Cool J and 50 Cent, wordsmiths have gotten a taste of what it is like to thrive in the film industry. Whether they are screenwriters, producers, directors or actors, the task is surely not a walk in the park — especially if it is done at a high level. Kodak Black is the latest to expand his horizons with his first acting role in an upcoming short film titled “The Don.” The trailer is out now and fans are interested to see how the Sniper Gang frontman executes.

The film, which was written and directed by Kodak himself, will premiere at secret locations in Miami, New York, Atlanta and Los Angeles this Friday (May 26). It stars the “300 Blackout” rapper as a displeased crime boss who comes into conflict with old enemies. Posting the cinematic teaser trailer to his Instagram yesterday (May 22), Yak has raised interest in many fans who are eager to witness the final product.

To make matters even better, the 25-year-old is releasing his fifth studio album, Pistolz & Pearlz, on the same day as the film. With this in mind, his supporters are in for one hell of a treat this weekend. The 21-track effort includes features from EST Gee and numerous other Sniper Gang artists. Additionally, the LP will conclude Kodak’s deal with Atlantic Records with whom he’s been signed since 2017. Yak announced last October that his new label home will be Capitol Records.

Serving as the follow-up to his Back For Everything LP (released in Feb. 2022), Pistolz & Pearlz should have more audio smack for the masses to indulge. Are you excited for Kodak Black’s big weekend? Take a look at the trailer for “The Don” now.