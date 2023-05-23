News Tim Mosenfelder/ Contributor via Getty Images Lil Durk Unveils Tracklist For 'Almost Healed' LP / 05.23.2023

The countdown until Lil Durk’s upcoming Almost Healed album release is nearly over and the hype surrounding it is through the roof. Since his arrival on the music scene over 10 years ago, the Chicago rapper has put the work in to become a household name nationwide — and it feels like his takeover is just getting started. With summer around the corner, this is an ideal time for rappers to empty the clip with their bops and anthems to gain more notoriety. Durk understands this and it appears that he will be taking this upcoming season by storm.

Yesterday (May 22), the OTF (Only The Family) CEO heightened the fans’ anticipation with the release of the Almost Healed tracklist.

The project serves as Durk’s eighth studio album and the follow-up to his Loyal Bros 2 compilation LP with his OTF imprint. Taking to Instagram, the “Ahh Haa” rapper shared the offering’s tracklist, including the standout single “All My Life” featuring J. Cole. Laced with 21 records, other features include 21 Savage, Kodak Black, the late Juice WRLD, Rob49, Chief Wuk and Morgan Wallen. “May 26 Almost Healed. Call my bluff! Let me know which song I should drop tonight,” he said in the caption. Fans thought the album would come sooner, due to Durk releasing the album cover with the date set as May 12. Throwing everyone for a loop, this was actually the date that his collaboration with J. Cole was released.

In addition, the Chicago native dropped off the production credits (which is becoming more of a thing these days). Linking up with Alicia Keys, Chopsquad DJ, Zaytoven, ATL Jacob, Metro Boomin, Wheezy and many more, Lil Durk could very well have a classic project on his hands.

Are you excited for Almost Healed? Check out the tracklist below!