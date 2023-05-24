News Johnny Nunez/ Contributor via Getty Images Offset Reveals He Is Not Biologically Related To Quavo Or Takeoff / 05.24.2023

Wow, who would have thought Offset was not biologically related to Quavo and Takeoff this entire time? The news broke today (May 24) after the North Atlanta rapper had a detailed exchange with Variety in his California home on the evening of Easter Sunday. It is revealed in the interview that Set was classmates with Quavo and began hanging out with him and Takeoff when he was in the sixth grade. Fans across the globe are in awe, specifically on Twitter. “So when Offset would say ‘Momma’ & Takeoff hit that ‘Momma’ adlib, they wasn’t true?” one user asked.

JUST IN: Offset revealed that he is not actually related to Quavo and Takeoff‼️👀 pic.twitter.com/sXUws1mHmd — RapTV (@Rap) May 24, 2023

Elsewhere in the conversation, Offset spoke on Take’s passing and why he has not really spoke on it publicly. “It’s hard for me to talk about s**t right now,” he said. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man,” he continued. “Talking about all this s**t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s**t hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That s**t feels fake, bro”. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

The 31-year-old is gearing up for the release of his new album, It’s My Time, and it might be safe to assume he will have a memorable LP on his hands. It will be his first solo release since his Father Of 4 album in 2019. “Offset has made a phenomenal album; we can’t wait until the world hears his masterpiece,” a Capitol spokesperson said. “We’re deep into release planning now and will soon have big news to share!”

Are you looking forward to the album?