Timothy Norris/ Contributor via Getty Images Polo G Dubbed "Stupid" For Moving Around Without Security / 05.24.2023

These days, being an entertainer can be very dangerous, especially if you are a known rapper. From stalker fans to potential enemies, there have been more than enough instances where rappers faced scrutiny for refusing to protect themselves properly. Chicago’s Polo G is the latest to pull this move and the internet was not feeling it. The viral clip finds the him wandering around outside with an enormous chain around his neck and claiming that while he doesn’t move with security, he will never get caught lacking.

“All on the strip by my lonesome today,” Polo said. “I ain’t lacking, though. The pistol on my hip, I ain’t lacking, though. On my kids, n**gas know just how I’m coming. I’m the only rapper you know who pop out dolo with no security.”

While the Hall Of Fame spitter felt that he was proving a point, fans had to get their two cents off on the matter. “He keep looking back lmao. Just get security man it’s always n**gas tryna prove a point,” one user said. “It ain’t a flex to be stupid,” wrote another critic in an Instagram comment. “Just ask JayDaYoungan, Young Dolph, PNB Rock, Pop Smoke, XXXTentacion, Lil Tjay, FBG Duck, Takeoff and the list goes on.”

It has been nearly two years since the release of his last full length project. Last summer, Polo apologized for the lack of new music, saying he had plans to drop more material in 2022 — but none of it saw the light of day. “Music wise I was posed to be turnt this year,” he tweeted last July. “Especially the summer, I feel like I let my fans down being inconsistent. This s**t be so weak.” There are no clues showing that he is facing issues with his label, but hopefully he gets to release again soon.

Check out the clip below.