EST Gee Aims To "Turn The Streets Up" With New Video / 05.25.2023

As time goes on, EST Gee continues to prove himself as one of the hottest rappers in the game today. Although he was already poised for greatness, joining a powerhouse like CMG only enhanced his value as an artist. Since the release of his debut mixtape El Toro in 2019, the “Lick Back” rapper has only elevated his craft. Additionally, his newly released “Turn The Streets Up” video is showing good signs to be a prominent summer anthem.

His seventh solo mixtape, MAD, was just released in March and Gee is already looking to get the momentum going until the arrival of his next project.

EST GEE IN MY TOP 5. this man TALKS. y’all just don’t hear it. — Tgoody (@_Tgoody) May 24, 2023

In the video, the Kentucky-bred rapper is seen rolling around in his expensive cars while rocking his massive jewelry in what seems to be familiar territory to him. Surrounded by members of the EST family and others, Gee spits hot fire over the hard-hitting ForeveRolling production. “And I believed in dope dealers, not the tooth fairy/They told me slide every day to learn to shoot better/He still a OG, well respected, but he too heavy/He taught us money murder happen like a new level,” he rapped.

The video serves as the second CMG release this week after GloRilla’s latest “Lick Or Sum” video dropped on Tuesday (May 23). Moneybagg Yo’s upcoming Hard To Love mixtape will be released tonight at midnight. This will be the label’s third release over a seven-day span. Yo Gotti has a serious roster on his hands and they operate like The Avengers when it comes to the music.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, EST Gee spoke on what it means to be somewhat mysterious as a rapper. “I don’t even know if it’s just for an artist, or more so in general. Just don’t let everybody know your business, they’ll use it against you,” he stated. “Say as least amount as you need to. Don’t say too much. You’ll never regret being quiet.”

Check out “Turn The Streets Up” visual below.