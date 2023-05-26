Irvin Rivera / Contributor via Getty Images and TAS Rights Management / Contributor Moneybagg Yo Pushes Album Back For Taylor Swift / 05.26.2023

Moneybagg Yo has fans on social media drawing mixed reactions to his decision to push his album back for Taylor Swift. The Memphis rapper posted a video on Instagram expressing why he wanted to move his anticipated project back. The “Said Sum” creator’s caption said, “Ima Let My Baby @taylorswift Drop Tonight. New Date “Hard To Love” June 2nd FRIDAY.”

Today (May 26) was a significant release day for music fans. With Memorial Day weekend in full effect, fans now have new music from Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, and many more. It should be a fun summer for music fans.

Although it has been a slow couple of months for music, it seems like, just like the weather, the industry is heating up. Moneybagg Yo has not released a solo full-length project since 2021. Therefore, fans anxiously await a new project from the talented Tennesee rap titan. If the wait wasn’t enough, his girlfriend, Ari Fletcher, announced she would start an OnlyFans account when the “Wockesha” emcee goes No. 1.

Ari Fletcher says she will start an OnlyFans if Moneybagg Yo goes #1 pic.twitter.com/W44UpxoMWb — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 25, 2023

Moneybagg Yo has released a slew of singles in the last few months. Songs like “Ocean Spray,” “Motion God,” and his GloRilla-assisted “On What U On” have all received positive feedback. The Yo Gotti-stamped bar spitter is ready to show the world what the “Big Speaker” has been up to. The acclaimed rapper used his platform to show love to Lil Durk and Kodak Black to congratulate them on their new albums.

The unity among hip hop’s top talent is a good sign for the industry. In a space usually filled with hatred, it’s great to see artists supporting each other. With clear airspace, Moneybagg Yo should be free to drop next week without any significant disruptions.