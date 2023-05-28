New Music Screenshot from “SILVER TOOTH” video via Armani White’s YouTube Armani White Tags A$AP Ferg For New "SILVER TOOTH" Visual / 05.28.2023

West Philadelphia-raised emcee Armani White is back with a creative new visual for his trending single “SILVER TOOTH.” The Bow Wow-sampled smash features an impressive verse from multiplatinum rapper A$AP Ferg. The Harlem representative was the perfect guest for the high-energy single from White’s heralded debut EP, Road to CASABLANCO.

“SILVER TOOTH” is just as infectious as White’s breakout hit “BILLIE EILISH.” The gold-certified emcee uses his verse to describe his time as a youth in West Philly. He starts his verse by saying, “Used to have a silver tooth when I was just a pup.” Meanwhile, Harlem-bred hitmaker A$AP Ferg skates on the track during his comedic cameo, stating, “I got diamonds in my socks.” The unnecessary flexing pairs well with White’s unpredictable lyrics.

Armani White’s latest project also features his recent single “GOATED,” featuring Denzel Curry. “GOATED” has already piled up 18 million Spotify streams and 3 million YouTube views on the music video and exploded on TikTok with over 1 million “creates” and over a billion views. Armani delivered a show-stopping performance of “GOATED” on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Armani White’s RIAA-certified hit “BILLIE EILISH” picked up a gold certification earlier this year. The bass-heavy record has over half a billion streams and generated 36 million-plus YouTube views.

His song “BILLIE EILISH” is a fun and creative homage to the talented pop singer’s stylish videos. The electric record features a classic Neptunes sample for N.O.R.E.’s classic track “Nothin’.” The song was also featured in White Men Can’t Jump, starring Jack Harlow.

My song is in the new White Men Can’t Jump 😁 pic.twitter.com/kNcX0Ug64j — Armani White (@armaniblanco) May 20, 2023

The groundbreaking single allowed Armani White to be recognized as a “YouTube Trending Artist on the Rise.” He received countless co-signs on the track, inspiring billions of TikTok views.

Check out the A$AP Ferg-assisted visual for “SILVER TOOTH” from Def Jam’s Armani White today!