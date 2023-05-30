News Paul Archuleta/Contributor via Getty Images DaniLeigh Hit With DUI Following Reported Hit-And-Run / 05.30.2023

According to TMZ, DaniLeigh was arrested and charged with a DUI Tuesday (May 30). The singer was said to have been involved in a hit-and-run in Miami Beach after colliding with an individual on a moped.

In a police report, the “Levi High” talent was seen by several witnesses driving recklessly prior to the accident. Once stopped by law enforcement, she blew almost twice the legal limit and was subsequently hit with three felony charges — driving under the influence, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, and DUI damage to property. She was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and has been released on a $9,500 bond. The victim in question suffered a kidney laceration and a spinal fracture.

Back in 2022, DaniLeigh liberated her most recent body of work, My Side, a seven-song EP that was based on her past relationship with DaBaby. As previously reported by Rap-Up, the project’s opener, “Dead To Me,” directed blasts the North Carolina rapper over his “toxic energy.” “Momma never liked your a**, brother wanna fight your a**, daddy hate your trifllin’ a**, my dog even wanna bite your a**, ’cause you’re dead to me,” she sings on the Eric Young, KC Da Producer, Nelson “Keyz” Bridges, and Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins-produced track. Her last full-length effort, 2020’s Movie, consisted of 16 soulful cuts and collaborations alongside the likes of PARTYNEXTDOOR, Queen Naija, Fivio Foreign, Gunna, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Earlier this month, DaniLeigh took to social media to reveal that she was one of the choreographers for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance Tour.” “Kept this on the DL last year, but I’m so grateful to have been apart of some of the choreography for the… ‘Renaissance Tour,'” she said in her Instagram post (above). “It was an honor and such a blessing. A dream come true! thank you to [Beyoncé] and team, the show looks amazing!”