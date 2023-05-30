News Hubert Vestil/Contributor via Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Reveals That She Is Taking A Break From Music / 05.30.2023

Today (March 30), InStyle Magazine published a feature with Megan Thee Stallion where she spoke on her partnership with Revlon, vacationing in Miami, and her mental health. As far as when she’ll release a new album, the Houston talent mades it clear that recording isn’t currently on her list of priorities. “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” she stated. “Right now, I’m focused on healing.”

She continued by opening up about what she does in her downtime and why it’s important for her to relax. “The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance,” she explained.

It’s been almost a full year since Thee Stallion liberated her sophomore LP, Traumazine, an 18-song effort with additional appearances from Key Glock, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Rico Nasty, Jhené Aiko, Future, and more. The project peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 63,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Before 2022 came to a close, Megan Thee Stallion appeared in court to testify against Tory Lanez, who was accused of shooting the “Savage” rapper in 2020. Lanez was later convicted of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging his firearm. As previously reported by Rap-Up, Megan penned an open letter about surviving “the unimaginable” in ELLE Magazine following the judgement.

“For years, my attacker laughed and joked about my trauma,” she said. “For years, my attacker peddled false narratives about what happened on the night of July 12, 2020. For years, my attacker tried to leverage social media to take away my power. Imagine how it feels to be called a liar every day? Especially from a person who was once part of your inner circle.”