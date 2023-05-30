News Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images Yung Miami Hilariously Told Not To Attend Miami-Boston Game 7 / 05.30.2023

On Monday (May 29), Yung Miami left her followers tickled after sharing a text message from an unknown individual asking her to avoid game seven of the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics playoff series. “Every game you went to, we lost,” the message read. “Please stay in Miami and don’t go to this game. Do this for the city tonight… Matter [of] fact, don’t even watch the game on TV.” The City Girls rapper took it in stride by responding, “[Laughing my a** off] This is CRAZY! [I ain’t] gone say a word tonight, [shaking my head].”

Fortunately, the Miami Heat bested their opponent in the hotly contested game, winning 103 to 84 to move on from the Eastern Conference finals. They will begin a new series against the Denver Nuggets this Thursday (June 1) to see who will win this year’s NBA championship. If they are triumphant, a 2023 trophy would mark Miami’s fourth overall.

During the aforementioned matchup’s game six, Miami and Sean “Diddy” Combs were spotted courtside. The two were crowned Mr. and Mrs. Act Bad in support of their new single, “Act Bad,” a hard hitting collaboration that also features JT and Fabolous. A Kid Art-directed visual for the song shows all parties living their life to the absolute fullest complete with shots of the collaborators enjoying DeLeón Tequila in a tropical setting.

In related news, Miami and Ari Fletcher got social media hot and bothered after it was revealed that they engaged in a nude photo exchange. “What you [gonna] do with that naked picture I sent you earlier?” Fletcher asked before the “Rap Freaks” talent replied with an explicit tweet. Moneybagg Yo, Fletcher’s significant other, expressed his delight at the situation with an emoji-heavy response of his own. Check out Yung Miami’s screenshot and footage of her at the Miami-Boston game below.

Lmaooooo this is CRAZY!!!! Ian gone say a word tonight smh 🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/nBWQmUa10w — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) May 29, 2023